Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptops Announced With 144Hz Screens and RTX 3000 GPUs

Redmi has quietly updated its G series of gaming laptops in China. These laptops come in AMD and Intel variants with the latest processors and Nvidia GPUs onboard alongside jaw-dropping fast charging speeds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ A Redmi Phone With SD870 and 120Hz OLED Display is Coming Soon

The Redmi G 2021 laptops have 16.1-inch displays certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions. They feature 1080p screen resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The new Hurricane Heat Dissipation 3.0 system comes with two fans and four outlets for expelling heat. The AMD variant has copper heat pipes as well.

These laptops have full-sized backlit keyboards, WiFi 6, DTX: X Ultra Sound, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and the Xiao AI Smart Assistant.

Maintaining 144 FPS on this laptop should be a piece of cake as it comes with either 11th generation Intel Core i5-11260H processors or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPUs. The Intel variant is paired with the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 GPU while the AMD version comes with the RTX 3060 graphics card. Both laptops offer 16GB RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSDs.

Both laptops boot Windows 10 but will get the Windows 11 update soon after it’s released.

The intel variant is packed with a 180W power adapter, but the AMD version features a 230W power adapter. There is no word on battery life yet.

The Redmi G 2021 laptops will go for sale in China on September 28. The Intel model costs $880 whereas the AMD variant will set you back $1,081. It is unclear whether these laptops will be available outside of China.