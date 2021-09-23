IQOO Z5 Unveiled With 120Hz Refresh Rate and 44W Fast Charging

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced its new IQOO Z5 lineup with new features.

While the Z5 series is expected to succeed the previous IQOO Z3 in terms of battery, performance, and usability, the phone’s future outside of China is still a question that remains unanswered. Regardless, the midrange market has a new competitor and IQOO Z5 has the looks of a full package.

Design and Display

The display is slightly bigger than before and sports an improved set of features. It is a 6.67” IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 650 nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole cutout that houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

The main camera setup is located in a vertical rectangular bump on the left. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted and also doubles as a power button.

Internals and Storage

IQOO Z5 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 that offers 5G support and brings slightly better performance and battery life than its predecessor (Z3). This is coupled with 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. The storage is not expandable and there isn’t any microSD slot.

iQOO Z5 boots vivo’s Origin OS based on Android 11, international variants are expected to come with Funtouch OS 12. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2 and stereo speakers.

Cameras

The camera configuration is pretty much the same as the older Z3 lineup. The main sensor is a 64MP unit accompanied by a 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter.

The punch-hole selfie camera is an 16MP selfie shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity has been improved to 5,000 mAh and charging is also better at 44W. This should be able to top up the device in almost 50 minutes.

The IQOO Z5 has a starting price of $293 and will be available in Arctic Dawn, Mystic Space and Aurora color options.

The maxed-out variant (12GB/256GB) will retail for $324 and will officially go on sale on 28 September.

IQOO Z5 Specifications