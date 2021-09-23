Jolta E-Scooty Price and Specifications Revealed

Jolta gained public attention in July when it launched Pakistan’s first locally assembled electric bike — the JE-70. It has introduced more electric bikes in its line-up, one of which is the JE-Scooty.

The JE-Scooty has a 1500 W motor and a 20 ampere-hour dry battery. Jolta says that it has a top speed of 55 kph and can cover a distance of 60 km on a full charge.

The scooter charges overnight and the unit consumption to charge the battery is 1.8 units.

Jolta has priced the JE-Scooty at Rs. 105,000, and it can be purchased at Jolta’s distributors in different cities and in Islamabad.

The company’s other motorbikes in its lineup are the JE-70D Special Addition, the JE-125 L, and the JE Sports Bike.

In order to cut down on its oil import bill and to lower its carbon emission, the government is trying to encourage manufacturers to bring in electric vehicles. As far as e-scooters are concerned, Jolta is offering numerous options in the sector.