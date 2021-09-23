K-Electric Requests NEPRA to Raise Electricity Prices

Karachi’s power distribution company, K-Electric (KE), has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the price of electricity by Rs. 0.97 per unit for the month of August.

A notification revealed that KE has sought Rs. 1.76 billion for monthly fuel adjustment. In this regard, the notification says, a hearing to determine the tariff for the month of August will be held on September 29.

The notification by NEPRA explains that two issues have been framed for discussion during the hearing — whether the requested fuel price variation is justified, and whether the KE has followed the merit order while giving dispatch to its power plants as well as power purchase from external sources.

“The calculation for the month of August 2021 is based on CPPA-G’s latest fuel cost determined by NEPRA for the month of July 2021 and it is subject to adjustment based on the determination for August 2021 to be issued by NEPRA,” KE stated in its request to the authority.