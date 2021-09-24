Advertisement

Culprits Involved in Issuing Fake COVID-19 Certificates Arrested at Bacha Khan Airport

Posted 3 seconds ago by Rizvi Syed
Bacha Khan Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested six laboratory staff members at the Bacha Khan International Airport for their involvement in the issuance of fake COVID-19 vaccination reports to travelers.

An FIA team raided the testing lab at the Peshawar airport on Thursday and apprehended 6 employees, including the lab head. The team also confiscated fake reports from the airport lab.

A Federal Investigation Agency official told media that they had acted on an intelligence tip-off. According to him, the lab had issued a negative report to a COVID positive passenger named Sher Ghani, who used it to board a domestic flight.

Acting promptly, the agency offloaded the passenger and started investigating the suspects.

“Both negative and positive COVID-19 reports were recovered from the passenger,” the official added.

In a separate development, the FIA on Thursday arrested two hospital employees in Lahore for adding a fake COVID-19 vaccination entry in the name of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A hospital guard, Abdul Hassan, and a ward attendant, Adil Rafique, have been named in the FIR that accuses that these two used the login details of vaccinator Naveed Altaf to make a fake entry using Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC on 22 September.

The FIA also registered the case after completing an inquiry into the matter on the directives of the Punjab government.

