HEC Launches Cohort II of National Faculty Development Program 2021

The National Academy of Higher Education, HEC, has launched the training of Cohort-II of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Program fellows under the National Faculty Development Programme 2021.

Advertisement

As many as 177 freshly qualified PhDs of Cohort I have successfully completed their training.

The National Faculty Development Program (NFDP) 2021 is a four-week online learning program to accelerate the transfer of essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of a successful career as a faculty member, namely teaching and learning, applied research, and professional practice.

It is designed for pre-placement training of the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs Program (IPFP) fellows and will be delivered online mode. International and national experts will lead the delivery to ensure that the program is on par with international standards.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Fall by $479 Million in One Week

The Rector of the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali, inaugurated the ceremony for the launch of the Cohort II of NFDP 2021.

In her opening remarks, she highlighted the NAHE ‘s efforts in running the IPFP, the NFDP, and other training programs and initiatives, and reaffirmed her commitment to delivering the best possible within the limited available resources.

Dr. Shaheen also emphasized the significance and need for skillful and well-equipped teachers to raise the quality and standards of higher education in the country.

She advised the participants to gain maximum benefits from the opportunity for which the NAHE has engaged renowned national and international resource persons.

Advertisement

The participants were given an online orientation about the selected IT tools and other techniques being used or to be adopted throughout the online learning program.

ALSO READ SBP Restricts Consumers to Purchase up to 1000 CC Cars via Bank Financing

A number of different activities and technologies will be utilized to achieve its learning objectives, which include daily live webinars using Microsoft Teams, Reading Boot Camps, Writing Boot Camps, Group Projects, Juries, Panels, and Mentoring.

The participants’ success is based on their assessments in all these activities and assignments. The learning assessment will both be formative and summative.

The third and last Cohort of the NFDP 2021 is scheduled to be held between mid-November and mid-December 2021.