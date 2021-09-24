NLC Launches TIR Operations for Turkey and Azerbaijan

Pakistan’s National Logistics Cell has launched Transports Internationaux Routiers operations to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has initiated cargo transportation via Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) admissions, according to the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

“It is a milestone in making Pakistan a Transit & Transhipment hub,” Dawood said in a tweet.

TIR admission will allow cargo to cross borders and move along trade routes with reduced procedural barriers.

I congratulate the National Logistics Cell (NLC) on starting TIR operations for Turkey &Azerbaijan. This is the beginning of a new era of ‘Connectivity through Trucking’ under MOC’s Silk Route Reconnect policy. It is a milestone in making Pakistan a Transit & Transhipment hub. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 24, 2021

“Many private companies are applying to get TIR permission & the Government assures full to them,” Dawood said.

He added that “it will attract investment & create opportunities for our logistics companies and allied services due to the flow of international trade traffic through Pakistan”.

The NLC plans to offer traders logistics services that bypass lengthy and complex bureaucratic processes involved in navigating sea routes. For example, it claims that the shipment and delivery time to Turkey will be reduced to 8 to 10 days as compared to the 27 to 48 days it takes for cargo shipment delivery via sea routes.

The initiative is initially targeted at Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, but is designed to be extended to other Central Asian countries.

The Ministry of Commerce’s initiative ‘Silk Route Connect’ is aimed at building regional connectivity through the development of trade routes between Pakistan and the Central Asian republics.

The TIR admissions initiative and other similar programs are expected to boost exports and trade via smoother and faster cargo transportation.

Pakistan’s trade deficit grew by 120 percent year-over-year in the first two months of FY 2022, as imports surged by 73 percent to $12.1 billion.

Meanwhile, its exports grew by 28 percent year-over-year to $4.6 billion in July and August, and slipped by 4.5 percent on a monthly basis.