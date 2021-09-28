Here’s the List of All Players Loaned to Other Teams in National T20 Cup 2021

The six cricket associations reached an agreement to loan out players for the remainder of the National T20 Cup 2021 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had opened a window to allow players to join other teams. The loan window also aimed to balance the squads to enhance the quality of the competition.

The decision to loan out players was made during a meeting between the management of six cricket associations, the PCB chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, and the National High Performance Center (NHPC) director, Nadeem Khan.

Overall the teams reached an agreement to loan out five players to different teams in the competition. Here are the details of the loaned-out players:

Balochistan

Balochistan was the major benefactor of the loan window as they added three players to their squad. They have got the services of talented opening batsman, Abdullah Shafique, and Lahore Qalandars’ captain, Sohail Akhtar, along with leg-spinner, Mohammad Mohsin, who will replace the injured Yasir Shah for the remainder of the tournament.

Balochistan are currently fifth on the table, having registered one win in their three outings so far. They were considered one of the weakest teams in the competition before the loan window due to the lack of quality players.

In: Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Sohail Akhtar (Northern), Mohammad Mohsin (Not in any squad)

Southern Punjab

Southern Punjab is yet to register a victory in the National T20 Cup and sit on the last spot in the National T20 Cup points table. They brought in leg-spinner, Usama Mir, to strengthen their bowling line-up, which has failed to live up to expectations.

Usama Mir was not selected in any squad in the 2021 National T20 Cup, but his recent performances in domestic T20 tournaments abroad were enough for Southern Punjab to choose him.

In: Usama Mir (Not in any squad)

Central Punjab

Central Punjab brought in the right-arm pacer, Sameen Gul, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen their fast bowling unit. They already possess a potent bowling line-up, which includes the likes of Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, and Ehsan Adil.

The 22-year old has been impressive in his short T20 career so far, having picked up 27 wickets at an average of 29.48 and an economy rate of 8.74 in 26 T20 matches.

In: Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

