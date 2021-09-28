Railway Authorities Ban Duty Smartphones

The railway authorities have banned its staff from using duty smartphones.
The Railway Divisional Superintendent Shoaib Adil announced that the employees who have been banned from using smartphones are train drivers, assistant train drivers, station masters, and assistant station masters. However, they can use simple phones, if necessary.
He explained that this step has been taken to ensure the safety of passengers’ lives and property.
The officials warned that strict action will be taken against employees who violate the rule.
In other news, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati said that Pakistan Railways will soon be a profitable organization.
He also said that the Karachi Circular Railway is a state-of-the-art project that is expected to be completed in 18 to 24 months, and will be equipped with entirely modern facilities including fast electric trains.