Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Launched With Bigger Display and Battery

Xiaomi Civi was launched in China yesterday through a launch event where the company also announced a new smartwatch and a pair of TWS earbuds. The new smartwatch is a direct successor to the Xiaomi Watch Color from last year, but with a bigger display and battery.

Xiaomi Watch Color 2 has a circular 1.43” AMOLED screen with the same 326 PPI pixel density as before. The metal bezel surrounding the display is available in three different colors and can also be combined with more than 200 watch faces and 6 strap colors (black, blue, white, green, yellow, orange).

The watch still uses Xiaomi’s proprietary OS, but it now has support for third-party apps. It does not support Wear OS but has all the smartwatch features such as showing your phone notifications and handle calls over Bluetooth.

It comes with 5 ATM water resistance, meaning that it is safe for swimming and rain. There are over 117 sports modes and 19 of them are labeled professional. Outdoor tracking is handled by dual-band GPS. There is also support for 24-hour heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen (SpO2) measurements, sleep tracking, and women’s health tracking.

You also get a slightly bigger battery than before which is good for 30 hours of use with GPS on. Without GPS, the watch will last 12 days and it can be extended to 24 days with the extended mode on.

The Xiaomi Watch Color 2 will go for sale later this week for $155.