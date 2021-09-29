Cinemas to Reopen in 8 Cities

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, has declared that cinemas will reopen in 8 cities across Pakistan.

He added that he hopes that Lahore and Karachi will also accelerate their vaccination drives so that their cinemas may be reopened within the next 10 days.

راولپنڈی اسلام آباد سمیت آٹھ شہروں میں سینیما کھولنے کی اجازت دے دی گئ ہے، امید ہے لاہور اور کراچی کی انتظامیہ ویکسینیشن ڈرائیو کو بڑھائیں گے تاکہ اگلے دس دنوں میں ان شہروں کے سینیما بھی کھل سکیں، ،،۔۔ pic.twitter.com/DprwrYgdLz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 29, 2021

The minister tagged a notification of the National Command and Control Center in his tweet today, according to which the degrees of the vaccination coverage of the larger cities will determine the restrictions that will be imposed on them.

NCOC is reportedly monitoring the coronavirus vaccination rates and disease prevalence closely on a daily basis and will take necessary action to control the spread of the virus whenever appropriate.

It will also review the situation again in its meeting on 13 October.