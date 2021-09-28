Punjab Govt Increases Restrictions for Unvaccinated Citizens

The government of Punjab has tightened restrictions for unvaccinated people starting from 28 September.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare, unvaccinated people shall not avail public transport, attend weddings or book hotels.

ALSO READ Sixteen Arrested for Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Entries in Punjab

The notification further added that the people employed in the education sector must get vaccinated by 30 September, and staff at public and private offices must get inoculated by 15 October.

Besides, there will be no train and motorway services for unvaccinated commuters from 15 October.

In addition, unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport i.e. Metro and Orange Line from 31 October.

The government has taken stricter measures against unvaccinated people to meet the target of vaccinating 40 percent population of the province.

Advertisement

ALSO READ NCOC Starts COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Aged 12 to 14

For this purpose, the government officials will also keep monitoring wedding halls and marquees to ensure COVID-19 vaccination certificates.