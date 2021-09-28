NCOC Starts COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Aged 12 to 14

In a major development, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to start the COVID-19 vaccination of individuals aged 12 to 14 years across the country.

The ongoing Coronavirus vaccination drive, which was launched in February this year, was limited to individuals aged 15 or above until now.

In today's NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 28, 2021

Addressing the media, Federal Planning Minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said that individuals aged 12 to 14 years can get vaccinated at their nearest Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) after registering by sending their B-form number issued by NADRA to 1166.

He added that mobile vaccination teams of the Health Ministry will also regularly visit schools to vaccinate students aged 12 to 14 years on the premises.

The Minister noted that individuals aged 12 to 14 years will be administered Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals aged 15 to 17 years and outbound travelers aged 12 to 17 years are also being administered Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine.

The development is in line with the Federal Government’s plan of vaccinating 70 million of the country’s vaccine-eligible population against the Coronavirus.

More than 961,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours across the country, of which 437,259 were first doses and 524,537 were second doses.

Overall, 79 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since February this year.

Essential Services Denied to The Unvaccinated

Last week, the NCOC had decided to deny citizens not vaccinated against Coronavirus access to all essential services across the country from 1 October.

The NCOC had urged unvaccinated citizens to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest from their nearest MVCs to avail uninterrupted access to all the basic services.

Besides, unvaccinated citizens will be barred from domestic and international air travel from 1 October, from using motorways from 15 October, from using highways from 30 September, and public transport from 15 October.

They will also be banned from visiting public places including shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and weddings from 1 October.