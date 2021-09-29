Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Prices Leaked

The Google Pixel 6 duo is expected to break cover on October 19 this year and is rumored to go for sale the following week. Unfortunately, these new Google phones will only be available in eight countries at first.

More recently, a European carrier has spotted the pricing details of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and it is less than expected. This leak was shared by the tech YouTube channel This is Tech Today which also shared a hands-on video for the Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 (codenamed Oriole) is expected to launch in two memory trims including 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. These two variants will cost €550 and €650 respectively. In contrast, the Pixel 5 with its mid-range chip and basic dual camera setup launched for €630 (8/128 GB).

The Google Pixel 6 Pro (codenamed Raven) will have a starting price of €900 and will come in three storage variants including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all with 12GB RAM. We expect to see a €100 difference between each of the memory variants.

The €350 gap between the vanilla and Pro model seems steep at first, but as the YouTuber, Brandon Lee explains, there is also a steep gap between the hardware of the two phones. The Pro model gets a 2K screen while the base model is limited to 1080p, it also gets a Samsung E5 LTPO panel, faster charging, a 4x telephoto camera, and more.