Non-Traditional Products Be Focused Upon to Increase Exports : Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review steps taken for increasing exports today in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Minister Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf and senior officers.

Secretary Commerce Division, while presenting a comparative analysis, briefed the meeting that from the period of year 2015-18 to year 2020-21, there has been an increase of $3.8 billion worth exports in value-added products, apposed to an increase of $2.7 billion has been recorded in Non-Traditional Products (Export Diversification) in the same period. This increase is attributable to the investor-friendly policies and incentives provided to exporters by the present government.

The meeting was informed that work has already been started on diversification of products and markets to increase exports. Previously, only textile related products were exported and now steps are being taken to export non-traditional products including minerals, food products, fruits, IT-related products, ceramics etc.

Prime Minister while addressing the meeting stated that the government is providing incentives to exporters. He emphasized on diversification of export products and exploring untapped geographical areas where a market exists for Pakistani exports.

Prime Minister directed that key performance indicators and targets be given to trade officers appointed in Pakistan’s missions abroad to increase exports and to assess their performance.