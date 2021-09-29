No Extension in The Date of Filing of Income Tax Returns for Tax Year-2021

The Federal Board of Revenue has re-iterated its position that there shall not be any extension in the statutory date of filing of income tax returns for Tax Year 2021.

The last date of filing income tax returns for Individuals, AOPs and companies having a special tax year is 30th September 2021.

FBR has stated in a press release that the system is working seamlessly and around 150,000 returns were filed on 28th September which was the highest ever number filed in a single day.

In the meantime, FBR, like last year has enhanced its system capacity to provide seamless services to the taxpayers.

FBR has urged the taxpayers to file their income tax returns before the deadline to avoid legal complications.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also directed Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue to generously grant extensions in the filing of income tax returns, as the last date for return filing would not be extended beyond September 30, 2021.

The Board has taken the decision to facilitate those applicants who would apply for extensions in the filing of income tax returns after the deadline of September 30. In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations on Wednesday on the “Intimation Regarding Last Date of Filing of Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2021.”

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Board has decided that the last date of filing of returns, i.e., September 30, 2021, will not be extended for individuals, Association of Persons (AoPs), and companies, which are required to file income tax returns by the due date. However, simultaneously provisions of section 119 (1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, stipulate that a “person required to furnish a tax return under section 114… may apply, in writing to the Commissioner for an extension of time to furnish the return.”

In accordance with the stipulation mentioned above, the FBR has clarified, “while it is important that the date of filing of tax returns for Tax Year 2021, being September 30, 2021, is retained as the final date for the purpose, it is absolutely necessary that Commissioners generously grant extensions in all cases of hardship of any nature. In order to render the entire process of filing for extension and granting of time to taxpayers for filing of tax returns, IRIS is being modified to make it facilitative and less time-consuming.”

The FBR has also informed all Chief Commissioners, both in terms of administrative responsibilities and legal powers vested in them, that they remain fully vigilant and ensure that no requests for extensions remain unattended in their jurisdiction.

FBR added that every Inland Revenue field formation should ensure implementation of guidelines in respect of manual returns contained in the earlier letter of the Board, FBR added.