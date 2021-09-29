Yamaha Increase the Prices of its Bikes for the 4th Time this Year

A wave of price hikes in the two-wheeler industry is on the rise once again, as Yamaha has decided to announce yet another massive increase in the prices of its bikes. The prices have been bumped up by up to Rs. 8,500 and will take effect on October 1, 2021.

The new prices of all Yamaha motorcycles are:

Motorcycles Current Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) Price Increase (PKR) YB 125 Z 176,000 184,000 8,000 YB 125 Z DX 190,000 198,500 8,500 YBR 125 196,000 204,000 8,000 YBR 125 G 205,000 213,500 8,500

It bears mentioning that Yamaha has increased the prices of its entire lineup for the 4th time this year. By Yamaha in particular, a price hike has been announced in every quarter of the 2021 calendar year.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), on the other hand, has announced only two price hikes this year; the first one taking place in February, while the second one occurring in August. In total, the prices of Suzuki motorcycles have risen by up to Rs. 9,000 this year. For comparison, Yamaha’s motorcycles have witnessed an increase of up to Rs. 14,000 this year.

The two-wheeler industry has blamed the fluctuation of Pakistani currency’s value against the US Dollar, increasing prices of sheet metal, and other raw materials for the increase in prices.

It can be argued though that during the 2nd quarter of 2021, all of the aforementioned aspects were in the favor of the motorcycle manufacturers, yet still, the price hikes continued.

With that in mind, it is now more pertinent than ever for the government of Pakistan to intervene and curtail the often unjustifiable price hikes on the part of motorcycle manufacturers.