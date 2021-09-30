Ex-Customs Officer Asif Jah Appointed as New Federal Tax Ombudsman

The federal government has appointed former Pakistan Customs officer Asif Mahmood Jah as the new Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for the next four years. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered oath to newly appointed FTO Asif Mahmood Jah on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jah served Pakistan Customs (North Region) as Chief Collector and got retired last week. The position of FTO fell vacant after the expiring tenure of Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera in the second week of September.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Unearths Alarming Details of Cyberattacks on FBR

According to sources, this is the first time that the government has appointed an FTO from Pakistan Customs.

ALSO READ No Extension in The Date of Filing of Income Tax Returns for Tax Year-2021

The FTO resolves complaints of existing and prospective taxpayers and provides relief to the public by carrying out independent investigations into maladministration by functionaries administering the tax laws. The FTO also strives to put things right, share lessons learned, and help improve public tax services and systems.

Moreover, the FTO is entrusted with fairly and quickly redressing the taxpayers’ grievances after examining the facts. If any maladministration of the Revenue Division is identified, the department recommends putting things right. This can include recommending the agency to provide the relief sought, and to treat the complainant fairly and in accordance with the law.