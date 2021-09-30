Govt Officially Launches Pilot Project for Industrial Hemp (Bhang) Production

The federal government has officially launched a pilot project of cultivation of industrial hemp at an area of 1 acre in Kaliam near Islamabad Motorway.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, launched the pilot project earlier today. Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and PMAS Arid Agriculture University will manage the pilot project in collaboration with the government.

Addressing the launch event, the minister said that the project is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who envisions various small-scale projects to empower local residents and help the national economy.

He added that the government aims to generate $1 billion in revenue from the production of industrial hemp in the next three years.

Responding to the critics, the minister noted that 10 liters of CBD oil can be extracted from 1 acre of industrial hemp. CBD oil can treat a number of ailments including chronic pain, anxiety, and depression.

It must be noted that last year in September, the federal government had formally granted approval for the production of industrial hemp in the country.