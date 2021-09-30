Islamabad to Get Drone Food Delivery Service Soon

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has once again proved why it is the most advanced and technology-loving civil administration in the country.

This time around, the ICT administration has decided to introduce food delivery drones to deliver food to the citizens of Islamabad at their doorsteps.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, penned that drone food delivery will be launched in the federal capital in the next few weeks.

Using drones to deliver food in Islamabad. Coming soon… — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) September 29, 2021

Citizens of Islamabad have also lauded the ICT administration for the initiative. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions.

@hamzashafqaat quiet interesting and looking forward to it. https://t.co/KH04fxnCjp — Junaid hashmat (@Junaidhashmat) September 30, 2021

Residents of other cities have also called on their respective civil administrations for such initiatives.

I want this in pindi too so i can get my food from terrace instead of gate so my ama wouldn't get to know ever par drone dekh k yaha pindi k bacho nay usay pathar mar mar k gira dena hay 😐 https://t.co/pP8FAGDsu6 — Nugget 🐣 (@Dumb_Bae_ghum) September 30, 2021

We need that in Karachi tho https://t.co/pgHVDD3Raw — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) September 30, 2021

Similar Initiative

Last year in April, DHQ Hospital in Haripur started delivering essential medical supplies to immuno-compromised patients at their homes through drones.

The hospital delivered medicines to heart, kidney, and eye patients at their doorsteps through the drone, ensuring the patients remained indoors during the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.