Islamabad to Get Drone Food Delivery Service Soon

Posted 1 hour ago by Haroon Hayder

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has once again proved why it is the most advanced and technology-loving civil administration in the country.

This time around, the ICT administration has decided to introduce food delivery drones to deliver food to the citizens of Islamabad at their doorsteps.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, penned that drone food delivery will be launched in the federal capital in the next few weeks.

Citizens of Islamabad have also lauded the ICT administration for the initiative. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions.

Residents of other cities have also called on their respective civil administrations for such initiatives.

Similar Initiative

Last year in April, DHQ Hospital in Haripur started delivering essential medical supplies to immuno-compromised patients at their homes through drones.

The hospital delivered medicines to heart, kidney, and eye patients at their doorsteps through the drone, ensuring the patients remained indoors during the lockdown imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

