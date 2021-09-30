Samsung Removes Support Pages for Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung is still unsure about launching the Galaxy S21 FE. The phone had started appearing online at Samsung support websites across the internet, fueling rumors for an imminent launch. However, all of these support pages have now been removed by Samsung, casting doubt over the phone’s launch once again.

It appears that the series of delays have piled up to a point that the Galaxy S21 FE’s launch is no longer imminent.

The phone had previously leaked through a back-to-school promo in August, but the start of the school year has already passed and there is still no word of the S21 FE. There were more clues of the device launching soon later on, but those also ended up as a wild goose chase. It appears that the phone will not be launching in October either.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s fate looks dire once again and it needs the scarce Snapdragon 888 which is featured on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, currently selling like hotcakes. Further, the Z Flip is also selling at a much higher price point now that the S21 lineup has been discounted.

Chances of a December launch seem unlikely as well since the Galaxy S22 would be right around the corner at that point.

However, we did hear rumors that Samsung had actually produced 10,000 units of the Galaxy S21 FE and it even solved the production issue that was holding the process back. But the fate of these devices is unclear.