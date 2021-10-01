HBL Mobile and Internet Banking Down Yet Again

Habib Bank Limited’s management has failed to restore its internet and mobile banking services as its operations under these digital channels have been down since yesterday.

The suspension of the services has perturbed millions of its customers who have been unable to access their bank accounts via mobile and internet banking services, including scheduled and immediate payments, for many hours.

Due to unanticipated high volumes of activity on our system, some of our clients may experience difficulty logging into the HBL Mobile App. — HBL (@HBLPak) September 30, 2021

How can a bank have their internet banking and mobile apps shutdown for more than 2 hours let alone 24+ hours! Horrible service levels by @HBLPak. There should be some heavy penalty by @StateBank_Pak on banks with unplanned outages as well as focus on uptime of 99.99%. — Muntaqa Peracha (@muntaqa) October 1, 2021

There has been no official communication regarding the estimated time for the restoration of the services from Habib Bank Limited’s (HBL) management on any social media platforms.

ProPakistani has approached the official spokesman for a formal statement but has not received a response so far.

During the past month, HBL has been notifying its users about online banking service disruption every other day. The services are reportedly restored soon after, only to be down again within hours.

According to HBL, more than 1.8 million of its customers are registered users of its Mobile App and internet banking services.

HBL is Pakistan’s largest commercial bank, and was the first to introduce receipt printing charges for its ATM services.