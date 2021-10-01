Advertisement

HBL Mobile and Internet Banking Down Yet Again

Posted 6 mins ago by ProPK Staff
Habib Bank Limited’s management has failed to restore its internet and mobile banking services as its operations under these digital channels have been down since yesterday.

The suspension of the services has perturbed millions of its customers who have been unable to access their bank accounts via mobile and internet banking services, including scheduled and immediate payments, for many hours.

There has been no official communication regarding the estimated time for the restoration of the services from Habib Bank Limited’s (HBL) management on any social media platforms.

ProPakistani has approached the official spokesman for a formal statement but has not received a response so far.

According to HBL, more than 1.8 million of its customers are registered users of its Mobile App and internet banking services.

HBL is Pakistan’s largest commercial bank, and was the first to introduce receipt printing charges for its ATM services.

ProPK Staff
