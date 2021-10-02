Emirates Unlocks More Offers in Dubai for its Customers During Expo 2020

Throughout the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is unlocking even more offers for all its passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai.

By simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates’ customers can enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame, one of the city’s iconic attractions offering a panoramic view of old and new Dubai.

In addition, the Emirates boarding pass enables customers to enjoy attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE. Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Emirates customers arriving in, or connecting in Dubai can easily add a hotel stay to explore one of the world’s most dynamic global cities. Emirates offers its customers a wide range of hotel and apartment stays with over 100 accommodation choices. This includes exclusive 24-hour check-in, complimentary breakfast, special rates for excursions, and more. Customers can book these Emirates Dubai hotel stays via their travel agent, or directly on emirates.com on the Dubai Experience pages.

Dubai is the place to be this winter season. Whether exploring Dubai solo or as a family, seeking a city break, a beach getaway, or a unique desert experience, there is something in Dubai for every budget. In addition to an exciting calendar of world-class culture and sports events, Dubai will host the world for Expo 2020 between October 2021 and March 2022.

As the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates looks forward to bringing visitors to the event via its route network which connects over 120 destinations to Dubai.

Expo 2020 visitors above the age of 18 should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and non-vaccinated visitors should hold a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. For more information go to https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en/news/safety-and-responsibility-measures

Emirates is offering Expo 2020 visitors a free PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Customers simply need to show their Expo 2020 pass to avail a complimentary test in a special set-up testing lounge located in the arrivals hall at Dubai airport Terminal 3. Complimentary PCR testing is also available in a facility located next to the Expo 2020 venue.

Emirates’ current special promotions include:

Early Bird Discount

This special offer is valid on any return tickets booked to Dubai as the final destination for travel dates between 10 January 2022 and 31 March 2022. It is applicable to bookings made from 13 September – 3 October 2021 via Emirates.com, through Emirates call center or retail outlets, or via a travel agent. The offer applies to Emirates Business and Economy base fares; on Saver, Flex, Flex+ fare brands. Terms and conditions apply.

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass

Emirates customers visiting and traveling through Dubai anytime during the much-awaited Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

Earn a Mile a Minute in Dubai

Emirates customers can earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between 01 October 2021 and 31 March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before 31 March 2022, can avail the offer on Emirates.com and will earn up to 5,000 Miles.

The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 01 August 2021 and 31 March 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates‑marketed, flydubai‑operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.

As international borders reopen, Emirates continues to expand its network. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations via Dubai. Emirates currently flies to 5 cities in Pakistan with over 20 weekly flights and will continue to make schedule adjustments to match its services with customer travel trends.

Explore Dubai with Emirates Holidays and Dubai Experience

Dubai is safely re-opened for international business and leisure visitors in July 2020, and it remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety. Customers can book their holiday to Dubai, including Expo-themed packages through Emirates Holidays, or create their own itinerary with Dubai Experience.

Traveling with Emirates

Health and Wellbeing

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as the top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilize the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

Travel Assurance

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveler needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/