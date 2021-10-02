Advertisement

Legendary Actor, Comedian Umar Sharif Passes Away

Posted 10 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum

Veteran comedian, and legendary entertainer, Umer Sharif, has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Advertisement

The news of his death was confirmed by renowned journalist, Waseem Badami.

Umer Sharif was earlier admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States. He was originally going to be transported to the US via air ambulance but he was admitted to a hospital in Germany after his condition deteriorated.

Also Read

Darakhshan Anjum
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>