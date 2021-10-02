Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index Inflation Edges up to 9% in September

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in Pakistan increased to 9.0 percent in September 2o21 as compared to an increase of 8.4% in the previous month, October 2021, and 9.0% in September 2020, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI increased by 2.1 percent in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 percent in September 2020.

The PBS report reveals that the CPI inflation Urban increased by 9.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.3 percent in the previous month and 7.7 percent in September 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.0 percent in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.3 percent in September 2020.

The CPI inflation Rural increased by 8.8 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.4 percent in the previous month and 11.1 percent in September 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.3 percent in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.7 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.0 percent in September 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on a year-on-year basis increased by 16.6 percent in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 15.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 12.0 percent in September 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.7 percent in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.7 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.1 percent in September 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a year-on-year basis increased by 19.6% in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.1% a month earlier and an increase of 4.3% in September 2020. The WPI inflation on a month-on-month basis increased by 3.2% in September 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.2% a month earlier and an increase of 1.0% in the corresponding month, i.e., September 2020.