Samsung Galaxy S22 Will Account for 50% of Total S22 Series Production

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to break cover in January next year. According to a new report from The Elec, Samsung is aiming for the base Galaxy S22 to make up 50% to 60% of overall shipments for the series.

Advertisement

Further, the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ is expected to make up 20% of the total shipments while the S22 Ultra may reach 20% to 30%.

That is if Samsung goes along with the same naming scheme as before, but there have been a few reports recently that suggest otherwise. These reports claim that the Galaxy S22+ will be renamed to the S22 Pro, and the S22 Ultra will be replaced with the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra.

This was also evidenced through renders shared by the popular tipster OnLeaks. His CAD renders for the “S22 Ultra” looked a lot like a Galaxy Note phone, complete with a symmetrical look and an S Pen slot. Check out the image below.

Samsung is reportedly targeting a production of 20 million units, which is lower than the Galaxy S21 series, perhaps due to component shortage. Samsung originally planned to ship 26 million units of the S21 lineup, but this number was increased to 30 million before launch.

We don’t expect the teaser campaign to start until at least December this year, so stay tuned for updates with official information.