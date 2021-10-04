NEPRA Announces a Huge Increase in Per Unit Cost of Electricity

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has made one unit of electricity Rs. 1.65 costlier for the people using 300 units per month on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the national power regulator, the price hike will apply on October bills in which one power unit price will change from Rs. 16.44 to Rs. 18.9.

Around 80 percent of the consumers use over 300 units a month, thus the collective burden borne by the people through this price hike will be Rs. 90 billion.

Earlier, the regulator had announced a price hike on account of fuel price adjustment, and now NEPRA has announced another major expensive adjustment.

However, this price adjustment is not applicable to the bills of K Electric consumers.

In other news, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce boycotted the announcement of the public hearing by NEPRA to decide on power tariffs, claiming that the decisions are always in favor of Karachi Electric.