PM Imran Responds to Pandora Papers Controversy

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will investigate all individuals mentioned in the Pandora Papers and appropriate action will be taken against every wrongdoing.

He made these remarks in a series of tweets on Sunday after the documents were released.

“My govt will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers & if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action,” Imran Khan said.

He welcomed the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) ‘most expansive exposé of financial secrecy after Panama Papers’ that has named nearly 700 Pakistanis including federal and provincial ministers among other political and business personalities with secret offshore assets.

PM Imran also quoted the United Nations Security General’s Panel FACTI report to state that stolen assets of $7 trillion are parked in largely offshore tax havens.

The premier called out rich countries that allow ‘thieves and money launders’ to stash their ill-gotten money in their banks.

“Just like the East India Company plundered the wealth of India, ruling elites of developing world are doing the same. Unfortunately, the rich states are neither interested in preventing this large-scale plunder nor in repatriating this looted money.”

PM Imran said his two decades of struggle is based on the belief that countries are not poor but corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people.

“If unchecked, inequalities between rich & poor states will increase as poverty rises in the latter. This, in turn, will lead to a flood of economic migration from the poor to the rich states, causing further economic & social instability across the globe,” PM added.

He called on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis.