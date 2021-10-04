Sheikh Rashid Announces 24-Hour Visa Delivery Service

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday announced the issuance of passports in just 24 hours. While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the fee for one-day passport delivery will be Rs. 10,000.

Sheikh Rashid said that the ministry had been receiving complaints about fake CNICs, after which internal inquiries were launched into the matter.

“136 employees found guilty of negligence in duty have been fired, while about 300 people have been charged in 90 inquiries,” he said.

Regarding the people crossing Pakistan-Afghanistan borders on foot, the minister said that the situation in the neighboring country is very critical, thus the government cannot show leniency at the moment regarding visa approvals.

He said that he wants the security situation to improve in Afghanistan, and take all institutions on board before making a decision regarding the visa issuance for Afghans.

Sheikh Rashid said that NADRA is also providing facilities for remote areas. We have also parked NADRA vehicles at Torkhum and Chaman borders for visa issuance, he told, adding that NADRA has also introduced the CNIC issuance facility in Skardu.