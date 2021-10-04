Karachi Airport Certified up to Aerodrome Reference Code 4E

Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has been certified for aircraft operation up to Aerodrome Reference Code 4E or below from 18 September 2021 to 17 September 2024.

The aerodromes, which include the movement area, maneuvering area, and associated facilities and equipment, are designed according to either one or more critical aircraft, which is the aircraft with the highest requirements that can use the airport.

Each aerodrome is assigned an ‘Aerodrome Reference Code’ as per the International Civil Aviation Organization Annex 14 Volume 1, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency regulations for airports in Europe.

According to the eighth edition of Annex 14, the reference code is based on the Reference Field Length (first code number) and aircraft wingspan (second code letter) of the critical aircraft. For example, if an aerodrome has a reference code 4E, it can accommodate an airplane with a reference field length of 1800 m and above and a wingspan of up to 65 m.

However, the reference code is not a ‘strict limit’ to airport and aircraft operators. An aerodrome or parts can be used by airplanes that have a Higher Code Letter than specified in their certificate.

On the basis of prior approval by local authorities and a comprehensive safety assessment, aircraft with code letter F, like Airbus A380, Antonov AN124, and Boeing B747-8F, can use aerodromes with Aerodrome Reference Code 4E on a regular basis.