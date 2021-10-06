Lahore High Court Approves Pre-Arrest Bail for Culprit Involved in Sexual Assault Case

The Multan bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted bail to a suspect named Mujahid Hussain, one of the offenders involved in sexually assaulting multiple girls in an education academy located in DG Khan.

Advertisement

The development comes a day after the DG Khan Police busted a gang involved in sexually assaulting and blackmailing female students of a private academy after several videos of the heinous crime surfaced on social media.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Saved Over Rs. 15 Billion When Buying New Metro Buses

According to RPO DG Khan Faisal Rana, four people involved in the scandal have been identified so far. One of the offenders named Javed, who is operating the academy since 2012, has been arrested while another culprit named Usama is being traced and will be apprehended soon.

Another culprit named Habib has managed to flee the country while Mujahid obtained bail before arrest from the Multan bench of the LHC till 8 October as soon as the videos of the crime surfaced on the internet and DG Khan jumped into action.

DG Khan Police has decided to contact Interpol to arrest and extradite Habib while Mujahid could be arrested from the court on 8 October as the Multan bench of LHC is expected to refuse any extension in his pre-arrest bail.

The RPO added that preliminary findings of the investigation of the horrific incident have revealed that the culprits had dedicated three portions of the academy to sexually assault female students. Hidden cameras were also set up in these areas which were used to secretly record the sexual assault and blackmail the victims.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Here’s How Many Dollars Are Smuggled From Pakistan to Afghanistan Daily

RPO DG Khan has constituted a special team consisting of IT experts and police officers. The team led by DSP City has been tasked to probe all aspects of the case and identify all the suspects and victims.

Besides, RPO DG Khan, Faisal Rana, has ordered DG Khan Police to search all public and private educational institutes in the city and check their video recordings and take necessary actions.