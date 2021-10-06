Here’s How Many Dollars Are Smuggled From Pakistan to Afghanistan Daily

Around $2 million are being smuggled to Afghanistan daily carried by some 15,000 laborers who cross the border through Chaman and Torkham.

According to Business Recorder, these laborers each carry between $10,000 and $30,000 to Afghanistan every day.

The sources revealed that the US dollars are not being smuggled through airports anymore due to the detailed profiling of the passengers, especially in all the Dubai-bound flights.

The airports are now equipped with an indigenous web-based computerized clearance system, WeBOC, that provides end-to-end automated customs clearance of import and export goods. The data of the passengers’ air traveling is maintained on a daily basis in order to stop any illegal activity.

Besides, the sources said that truck drivers are also involved in the smuggling of US dollars to Afghanistan.

They revealed that the dollar market of Rawalpindi, and Karkhana Bazaar, and Yadgar Chowk in Peshawar are prime places where the US dollar is bought and sold for smuggling purposes.

The Customs officials have launched a crackdown against the people involved in the smuggling of US dollars to Afghanistan.