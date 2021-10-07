FBR to Launch Single Sales Tax Portal for Filers This Month

Building further on its ongoing drive for digitization and automation of various processes involved in revenue collection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed a Single Sales Tax Portal to facilitate the taxpayers and ensure the ease of doing business.

This watershed development is the outcome of various rounds of negotiations between FBR and the provincial revenue authorities. FBR has already offered this portal to the provincial revenue authorities in order to facilitate the taxpayers through a one-link facility. The portal is in the final stages of testing and is likely to be launched by the last week of October 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that till now, Sales Tax registered persons were to file their monthly Sales Tax returns separately to every tax jurisdiction where they conducted business, such as FBR, Sindh Revenue Board, Punjab Revenue Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, and Balochistan Revenue Authority.

Some of the taxpayers had to file returns with revenue authorities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. This was a cumbersome task, which often led to complications and disputes over jurisdiction.

The Single Sales Tax Portal will also help simplify the tax procedures. It will enable the taxpayers to save time and effort, and reduce their compliance costs. By minimizing data entry, the new portal also addresses the issues of data and calculation errors. The system will automatically apportion input tax adjustment as well as tax payments across the sales tax authorities. Through this system, officers of all revenue authorities will be able to make better-informed decisions about matters related to Sales Tax.