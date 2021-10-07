Pakistan Expects 9.374 Million Cotton Bales in Crop Season 2021-22

​The Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) has assessed that the country is expected to have a production of 9.374 million bales in the crop season 2021-22, of which Punjab is likely to have an output of 5.44 with Sindh standing at 3.50, Balochistan 0.43 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0.004 million bales. The assessment is based on the weight of one cotton bale at 170 kilograms.

Advertisement

The CCAC held its second meeting with Secretary Ministry of National Food Security & Research Mr. Tahir Khurshid in the chair to assess the volume of the current cotton crop in the country on Thursday.

ALSO READ Textile Industry to Get $5 Billion Investment

Representatives of the provincial governments, Plant Protection Department (PPD), Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP), Federal Seed Certification & Registration Department (FSC&RD), Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) attended the meeting.

Mr. Tahir Khurshid welcomed the participants and appreciated the stakeholders’ interest in the process of cotton crop assessment.

ALSO READ Rupee Gains Against US Dollar After SBP Restricts Dollars’ Flight to Afghanistan

On the occasion, Cotton Commissioner Dr. Khalid Abdullah presented an overview of the cotton production scenario in the country. He stated that the weather and prices were favorable for cotton production, adding that the government’s announcement of intervention price enhanced the confidence of growers in crop management which resulted in high arrivals of cotton in ginneries.

The committee chair adjourned the meeting with a vote of thanks