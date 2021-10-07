Xiaomi is Working on a New Mi Mix Fold Variant: Leak

Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone, the Mi Mix Fold, became official in China during April this year but stayed exclusive to its home country. There has been no word on an international release since then, but a fresh leak hints that the company has a new variant in the works.

Advertisement

Weibo tipster Panda is Bald (machine translated name) hints that a new Mi Mix Fold variant is coming soon. This will not be a Mix Fold 2, but the same device as the original only with a few tweaks, so something like a Mix Fold Pro.

One of these changes will be an improved refresh rate on both screens. The internal screen will be updated to 90Hz (up from 60Hz) and the outer screen will be 120Hz (up from 90Hz). The tipster says that the under-screen camera will also make an appearance but did not mention which display will feature it. We can only assume it will be under the internal display where the original Mix Fold does not have a selfie camera at all.

Further, Xiaomi may also bring faster charging to the table. The 67W charging may be updated to a whopping 120W on top of a 5,000 mAh battery. This is only 20 mAh smaller than the original.

While these changes are nothing major, they should help Xiaomi compete with other high-end foldable phones such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.