Punjab to Implement a New System of Local Governments With All-Powerful Mayors

In a significant development, the Punjab government has decided to subordinate all development authorities, parking and cleaning companies to mayors in the new Local Government System.

Advertisement

Focal Person to Chief Minister Punjab, Azhar Mashwani, said that the decision is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to empower local governments.

“Under the new system, all development authorities, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA), and Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) will answer to elected mayors,” he said in a tweet.

ALSO READ Rupee Gains Big Against the US Dollar for Second Consecutive Day

The provincial government is preparing to hold local bodies elections in the first quarter of 2022, he added.

It should be mentioned here that the Supreme Court had restored Punjab’s local governments on 25 May 2021 which were dissolved by the provincial government on 4 May 4, 2019, years ahead of their prescribed term – 1 January 2022.

Despite the apex court’s decision, the Punjab government is yet to restore the local governments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Punjab Police Launches App for Tracking & Recovering Stolen Mobiles

However, media reports suggest that the Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Department will move the transition plan to the provincial cabinet for its approval in the coming days.

Once approved by the provincial cabinet, the local government will be restored all at once.