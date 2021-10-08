SECP Registers 20% Surge in Company’s Registration as Entrepreneurship Grows

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,223 new companies in September 2021, up by 20 percent over the same period in the preceding year.

Total capitalization (paid-up capital) of the new companies stood at Rs. 2.8 billion, and the total number of registered companies has risen to 152,089.

Private Limited companies accounted for 65 percent of the new incorporations, whereas 32 percent were registered as single-member. The remaining 3 percent were registered as Publicly Unlisted Companies, not-for-profit associations, trade organizations, and limited liability partnerships (LLP). Approximately 99 percent of companies were registered online, and 210 foreign users were registered from overseas.

Sector-wise, the construction, and real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 377 companies, followed by information technology with 316 companies, trading with 310, services with 209, food and beverages with 85, textile with 74, e-commerce with 74, education with 66, market & development with 54, corporate agricultural farming with 53, pharmaceutical with 52, engineering with 46, healthcare with 45, tourism with 43, auto and allied with 38, chemical with 38, transport with 37, mining & quarrying with 3, power generation with 30, paper & board with 27, logging with 26, cosmetics & toiletries with 23, fuel & energy with 19, cables & electric goods with 18, communications with 17, steel & allied with 16, wood products with 16, and broadcasting & telecasting with 15 companies.

Added to the above, 69 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 61 new companies, reporting foreign investors from Australia, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, Korea South, Paraguay, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, UK, the USA, and Zambia.