Shopsy Launches Social Commerce Feature for Influencers

Shopsy.pk, Pakistan’s leading shopping search engine, has announced its ‘Influencer Stores’ feature today. The feature allows any influencer with more than 1,000 followers to sign up to the program and promote products from official and trusted online stores listed on the platform and earn a commission on their sales.

Speaking on the development, Usama Arjumand, Shopsy’s CEO, said, “With people spending more and more time on social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, it is clear that social commerce will play an increasingly important role in the future. We wanted to provide influencers with an easy way to set up a personal store and show their followers, friends, and the world the products they love.”

With just one click, influencers can add existing products on Shopsy to their store, copy a product’s link that is personalized to them, and share it with their audience. Any sales that occur through the link are attributed to the influencer who earns a commission in the product’s sale.

Logistics, customer service, and the rest are taken care of by Shopsy and its Partner Stores.

“With some of the highest commission rates in the industry, we believe our newly launched program will allow influencers to add to their revenue streams alongside brand shoutouts, providing increased sustainability to the influencer model,” added Usama.

“On the other hand, our influencer network will drive even greater value to our official and trusted Partner Stores in terms of building their online presence and sales,” he further said.

Shopsy currently hosts one of the largest product inventories in the country with over 6.5 million products from 250 online stores. Partner Stores on Shopsy include celebrity brands by Aijaz Aslam, Ayesha Omar, and Komal Rizvi, marketplaces such as Telemart, and household names such as Diners and PEL.

Problems that have plagued such programs in the past have been low sale commission rates and untimely settlement of earnings, which can leave influencers disappointed or worse, reluctant to participate in such programs altogether.

Responding to this, Usama said, “Our Influencer Program is incredibly transparent. Influencers can see the exact amount they will earn on every single product, receive an SMS notification every time an order is placed, and get paid directly into their bank account every month.”

How effective the program will be for influencers and the earning potential it truly offers will become clearer over time. If it does deliver as envisioned, it has the potential to become a universal affiliate program for Pakistan.

As more and more Partner Stores join Shopsy, influencers will eventually have the ability to sell any product from any online store by joining a single program.