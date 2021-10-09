Abu Dhabi Updates Green List of Countries Exempt From Quarantine

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced a new and updated ‘Green List’ of countries.

All the passengers traveling from the Green List countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

However, they must present a negative PCR coronavirus test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before their departures and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated travelers from the new Green List will have to undergo another PCR test on the sixth day of arrival, and the unvaccinated travelers from these countries will have to take a PCR test on the sixth and ninth days.

The updated Green List includes: