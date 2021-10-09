Advertisement

Abu Dhabi Updates Green List of Countries Exempt From Quarantine

Posted 2 hours ago by Darakhshan Anjum

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced a new and updated ‘Green List’ of countries.

All the passengers traveling from the Green List countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

However, they must present a negative PCR coronavirus test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before their departures and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated travelers from the new Green List will have to undergo another PCR test on the sixth day of arrival, and the unvaccinated travelers from these countries will have to take a PCR test on the sixth and ninth days.

The updated Green List includes:

  1. Albania
  2. Armenia
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Bahrain
  7. Belarus
  8. Belgium
  9. Belize
  10. Bhutan
  11. Bolivia
  12. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  13. Brazil
  14. Brunei
  15. Bulgaria
  16. Burma
  17. Burundi
  18. Canada
  19. Chile
  20. China
  21. Colombia
  22. Comoros
  23. Croatia
  24. Cyprus
  25. Czech Republic
  26. Denmark
  27. Ecuador
  28. Estonia
  29. Finland
  30. France
  31. Georgia
  32. Germany
  33. Greece
  34. Hong Kong (SAR)
  35. Hungary
  36. Iceland
  37. Indonesia
  38. Ireland
  39. Italy
  40. Japan
  41. Jordan
  42. Kazakhstan
  43. Kuwait
  44. Kyrgyzstan
  45. Liechtenstein
  46. Luxembourg
  47. Maldives
  48. Malta
  49. Mauritius
  50. Moldova
  51. Monaco
  52. Montenegro
  53. Morocco
  54. Netherlands
  55. New Zealand
  56. Norway
  57. Oman
  58. Poland
  59. Portugal
  60. Qatar
  61. Russia
  62. San Marino
  63. Saudi Arabia
  64. Serbia
  65. Seychelles
  66. Singapore
  67. Slovakia
  68. Slovenia
  69. South Korea
  70. Spain
  71. Sweden
  72. Switzerland
  73. Taiwan Province of China
  74. Tajikistan
  75. Thailand
  76. Tunisia
  77. Turkmenistan
  78. Ukraine
  79. UK
  80. USA
  81. Uzbekistan

