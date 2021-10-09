Everything You Need to Know About PSEB Internship 2021 Program

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has joined hands with the National ICT R&D Fund Company to launch PSEB ICT Internship Program 2021.

The program offers field-related six-month paid internship opportunities for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) graduates and non-ICT graduates.

Under this internship program, 3,500 graduates (ICT and non-ICT) who completed their degree in 2019 or later or will be deployed in ICT companies and IT departments, as well as other public and private sector organizations for a period of six months.

Seat Allocation

A notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology said that 500 seats are reserved for students with a Balochistan domicile that are willing to work in their province. While another 2 percent quota is reserved for disabled ICT and non-ICT graduates.

Stipends

Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs. 20,000 a month. However, their stipends will be released by the firms/companies in two trenches. The first payment will be released after successful completion of the 3rd month and the second on successful completion of the 6th month of internship. The interns have to complete a minimum of three months of internship to qualify for the first installment of payment.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates having 16 years of education from the HEC recognized universities/institutions.

Must be a citizen and permanent resident of Pakistan as per NADRA record.

Must have graduated or have completed required courses for their degree program (final result card/transcript/course completion certificate issued by the university) in the year 2019 and onwards attested by the university/institution.

Should not have a current job (candidate has to provide an Undertaking).

Age should be between 20-30 years on the last date of application submission.

Age relaxation for disabled graduates is 20-40.

The minimum CGPA requirement is 2.0/4.0 or 55 percent marks.

How to Register for PM’s ICT Internship Program

If you are an ICT or non-ICT graduate from 2019 or later, aged between 20 and 30, and are not currently on a job, you are eligible to apply for the internship program. The last date to apply for registration is 29 October 2021.

Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to registering for the internship program.

Visit https://internships.pseb.org.pk/jobs.

Scroll down to the ICT INTERNSHIP REGISTRATION section.

Click Apply for ICT Internship (for ICT graduates).

Click Apply for Non – ICT Internship (for non-ICT graduates).

Create your account.

Create your resume and upload the required documents.

Provide bank information.

Review all information and submit the application.

Documents Required

Profile Picture.

CNIC Front Back.

Domicile.

Educational Degree/Transcript and/or Certifications Attested by HEC Recognized University.

Note: Companies will select the most suitable interns through the portal based on their requirements.