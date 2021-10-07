KP Govt Didn’t Celebrate Teacher’s Day 3rd Year in a Row

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has almost abandoned the tradition of officially celebrating Teachers Day on 5 October.

The provincial government, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, and the Higher Education Department did not bother to celebrate Teachers day, the third year in running.

However, on social media, Teachers Day was celebrated with full zeal and fervor. Students posted pictures of their teachers on Facebook and Instagram in recognition of their contributions and efforts.

The provincial president of the All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), Azizullah, expressed sorrow at the lack of respect for teachers in our society.

“People don’t value their teachers because they don’t value education at all. This is unfortunate because without education you cannot make a great nation,” he said.

“The most unfortunate thing is that even government is not interested in it,” he added.