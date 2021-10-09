FBR to Probe Inquiry Officers Who Fail to Report Corrupt Tax Collectors

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Inquiry Officers, who failed to submit inquiry reports against the corrupt tax officials within the given timeframe of 60 days.

Advertisement

The FBR Admin Wing issued warning letters to the concerned officers here on Saturday.

ALSO READ FBR Rebuts Allegations of Any Interference in Offices of Commissioners Appeals

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Competent Authority in one of the disciplinary proceedings cases has taken serious cognizance of inordinate delay in conducting the inquiry by the Inquiry Officer and has called the explanation of the Inquiry Officer on this account. It may be recalled that as per Rule 10(7) of Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, the Inquiry officer should complete the inquiry proceedings within 60 days or within such an extended period which the Authority may allow.

However, it has been observed that the Inquiry Officers are neither submitting the inquiry reports within stipulated time nor are they submitting the requests to the Authority for extension of time. Similarly, there are disciplinary cases initiated under Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973 which are still pending with the Inquiry Officers or the Authorized Officers, FBR said.

ALSO READ FBR Urges Taxpayers to File Income Tax Returns Before Deadline

The FBR warned that this inordinate delay on their part is tantamount to “Inefficiency” and may lead to disciplinary action against them.

Foregoing in view, all Authorized Officers and Inquiry Officers are hereby advised to conclude the disciplinary proceedings pending with them on an urgent basis to avoid any disciplinary proceedings on account of such delay, FBR’s instructions added.