Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dummy Model Leaks Online

Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup has already started appearing in leaks and early renders. One of these early renders showed us the Galaxy S22 Ultra looking exactly like a Galaxy Note phone complete with an S Pen slot.

Advertisement

Now a newer leak corroborates those early renders with a dummy model that looks exactly like the S22 Ultra CAD renders. This dummy model was seen in a short hands-on video that shows the device from different angles.

The leak comes from tipsters xleaks7 and CoverPigtou.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/JhQF9Q_3GIg

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/JhQF9Q_3GIg?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/JhQF9Q_3GIgActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/JhQF9Q_3GIg

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/JhQF9Q_3GIg?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/JhQF9Q_3GIg



As mentioned earlier, this 3D aluminum model looks much like a Galaxy Note device, but we cannot see an S Pen cutout even though the leak mentions it. There is a distinct P-shaped quad-camera setup on the rear and rounded corners on each side. Previous leaks have shown that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a 6.8-inch dual-curved display.

Since the aluminum model is exactly like previous renders, we can expect the S22 Ultra to actually sport this look. Some rumors also suggested that it will be called the Note 22 Ultra instead, while the other two phones in the lineup would be called the S22 and S22 Pro.