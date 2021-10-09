Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Boosts Foldable Phone Sales to 1 Million in Korea

Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 have been incredibly well-received in Samsung’s home market of South Korea. Combined, the two phones have sold 1 million units, but the Z Flip 3 has been the main driving factor in this number.

Advertisement

This milestone was also achieved almost as fast as the highly successful Galaxy Note 10 and S8, which belong to Samsung’s most popular phone lineups.

The sales target fell behind analyst predictions but was still quite impressive for foldable phones since it’s a new technology. Nearly 70% of the total units sold were accounted for by the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3, which not only brings several improvements over the last phone but is much cheaper as well.

It’s now in the same price range as the Galaxy S21, but while folding in half unlike the other. This appealed to a large section of the market with more than 700,000 units sold within a month. The statistics show that about 54% of the buyers were millennials or Generation Z. This shows the acceptability of Samsung’s new foldables for several age groups.

The soaring numbers also had to do with Samsung’s trade-in program, which meant that people could trade in their old Samsung phones in exchange for the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

Samsung is extending this program to October 31.