Get Your realme C21Y on Daraz Exclusively for PKR 20,999 Before the Flash Sale Ends Tomorrow  

The realme C-Series has always brought affordability and top-notch features together. Now, there’s another variant that’s come at an ultra-affordable price – the realme C21Y that costs PKR 20,999 on Daraz exclusively during the flash sale.

While the flash sale has just begun, people can flock to the Daraz website and get their hands on the realme C21Y now. The flash sale ends on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

realme C21Y takes the C-Series range even higher – with specifications that eclipse other smartphones and a price that makes it a winning bid in its segment.

For PKR 20,999, realme fans can get a Unisoc T610 Gaming Processor, a 5,000 mAh Mega Battery, a 13MP AI Triple Camera couple with a 5MP AI Selfie Camera, a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen, and 4GB + 64GB of storage space.

Unisoc T610 Octa-core 12nm processor – Perfect for Gaming

With the Unisoc T610 processor inside, realme C21Y is the most powerful phone in this segment. Unisoc T610 is an octa-core 12nm processor that clocks up to 1.8GHz.

13MP AI Triple Camera — Super Nightscape mode

The realme C21Y comes with a 13 MP AI Triple Camera which has the ability to give you images zoomed 4x.

The camera allows for users to get bright images even in low-light and dark surroundings. This allows the device to provide the best images and supersedes them in terms of brightness, details, and colors.

5,000mAh Mega Batter –Never Tires

The 5,000mAh massive battery on the realme C21Y gives you hours of gaming, playtime, and watch time – so you can delve into all your favorite activities round-the-clock.

Your realme C21Y will keep you entertained as long as you feel the need for it.

6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Fullscreen

When it comes to realme providing the best of the best for its consumers, the display is no less important than any other feature. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Large Display.

This allows for the screen-to-body ratio to be as high as 89.5%. The design makes it well suited for gamers, content creators – just perfect for the TikTok generation.

TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification

TUV Rheinland is the insignia of safety and quality. When a device carries the stamp of TUV Rheinland, it means the device has undergone several endurance tests, after which they have gained the stamp.

realme C21Y bears that loudly being one of the most reliable, top-quality products in its price range.