Sindh Bans Pillion Riding on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

The government of Sindh has imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province as part of the security arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

The notification issued by the Home Department states that the ban placed on pillion riding in all cities is for 19 October.

The notification citing security threat reads that:

In the backdrop of numerous threat alerts of disruption of law and order during various events of Rabi ul Awal there is a need for imposing ban under Section 144 Cr.PC on pillion riding for one day on 12th Rabi ul Awal 1443 Hijri i.e. October 19, 2021.

The Home Department clarified that the ban does not apply to women, senior citizens, law enforcement personnel in uniform, children below the age of 12, employees of essential services. Journalists will be subject to showing their service or press cards.

Eid Miladun Nabi is falling on 19 October as the moon for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal was sighted in Pakistan on 7 October.