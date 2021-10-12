COAS Witnesses Commissioning Ceremony of Chinese Origin VT-4 Tank

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Gujranwala to witness the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Chinese origin VT-4 Tank into Strike Formation.

COAS witnessed a demonstration of the VT-4 Tank which is a robust warfighting machine. Based on its advanced armor protection, high maneuverability, and exceptional firepower, VT-4 can be compared with any modern main battle tank of the world.

Equipped with an auto transmission system and deep water fording operation capability, it is considered a potent weapon of strike formations. COAS also visited the Dynamic Integrated Training Simulator of VT-4.

Interacting with officers and troops, COAS said continuous upgradation of conventional capabilities is imperative for maintaining a qualitative edge over the adversary and deter aggression. VT-4 Tank is another symbol of Pakistan-China strategic cooperation and defense collaboration, and its induction will boost the strike capabilities of our formations, COAS remarked.

The fast-changing dynamics of warfare demand the highest degree of professionalism and rigorous training with due focus on harnessing sophisticated technologies, COAS emphasized.