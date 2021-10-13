Cabinet Clears CPEC Authority as Main Stakeholder for Pakistan Online Visa System

The federal cabinet gave the approval to include China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority as the main stakeholder for the visa category in the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS).

Sources told ProPakistani that the Cabinet approved the provision of the Pakistan Online Visa facility for foreigners working on CPEC projects. The Ministry of Interior presented the summary pertaining to the inclusion of CPEC authority as the main stakeholder for CPEC category visas in POVS.

Sources said that the cabinet had approved the revised visa policy for Chinese working on CPEC projects and a separate category for work entry/ extension of visa for Chinese working on CPEC projects was added in the POVS.

The CPEC authority was not in existence at the time of the revised CPEC visa regime approval but has been formed now, sources added.

Since it is the only organization that is looking after the matter related to CPEC projects, therefore, it is necessary to include the CPEC authority as the main stakeholder for processing CPEC visa applications on POVs.

It is thereby proposed that the CPEC authority may be included in the POVS as the main stakeholder for the CPEC visa category and addition to the workflow.