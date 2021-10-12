FBR to Revise Value of Immovable Properties

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to revise and increase the value of the immovable properties to bring them at par with the prevailing market rates.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, the exercise will be completed by the end of October.

The focal persons in the field office on the valuation of properties have been assigned to update the values after examination of the existing SROs. The updated valuation tables may be shared by the field formations for an upward revision in the relevant SROs of different cities. The FBR has also asked the field formations to specify the areas which were not already part of the SROs on the valuation tables.

The FBR has also asked the field formations to point out anomalies, if any, in the valuation tables of the immovable properties, FBR added.

Sources said that FBR will revise the valuation tables of immovable properties to enhance its revenue from sale/purchase transactions. The board has decided to make upward revisions in the property rates already notified in the valuation tables of immovable property to increase the size of its revenue from sale/purchase transactions.

The provincial governments are also planning to issue notifications for adopting the FBR’s valuation tables applicable to Urban Immovable Property Taxes (UIPTs) to raise the assessment values of immovable properties by up to 85 percent of the actual market values.