Prime Minister Orders to Expedite GB’s Development Projects

The Prime Minister has reiterated his commitment to keeping focused on accelerating the pace of work on various development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan by taking effective measures to ensure delegation of administrative and financial powers.

The Prime Minister, on Wednesday, directed the authorities concerned to clear all legal and procedural hiccups and facilitate the people of Gilgit-Baltistan who had to travel long distances to reach Islamabad to get their issues resolved.

He emphasized providing internet connectivity to the area at the earliest in order to provide better communication facilities to the local population.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed that the implementation of the historic five years development package for Gilgit-Baltistan, announced by his government early this year, was started. Under the package, Rs. 370 billion will be released to Gilgit-Baltistan for various development projects till FY 2025-26.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, and Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed, along with senior officers concerned.